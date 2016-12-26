Doctor Who Season 10 Teaser: New Goofy Companion, Same Old Daleks
The show returns in April 2017.
Doctor Who fans eagerly anticipating yesterday’s annual Christmas special were given an extra holiday treat when the long-running sci-fi series released its teaser trailer for the next season. The teaser introduces the Time Lord’s new companion Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie), who has a lot of questions about the alien time traveler and his spaceship/time machine, including, “Doctor what?” The video also reveals the return of one of the series’ main nemeses, the Daleks. If you’re unfamiliar with the “exterminate”-chanting extraterrestrials, don’t worry — you have until the April premiere date to catch up on the past nine seasons of the British show’s revival, or all 35 prior seasons dating back to the classic series that ran from 1963 to 1989. In this spring’s edition, the iconic part of the doctor is played for a third year by Peter Capaldi.