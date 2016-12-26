The Boys Go Buggy-Riding in Trailer for The Grand Tour Special

The guys are off on an epic Namibian adventure. Watch part 1 of #TheGrandTour special on 30th December & part 2 on the 31st. pic.twitter.com/stufmb4cCD — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) December 26, 2016

The Grand Tour may deviate from Top Gear in an element or two, but there's one true constant for Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May: If it's on wheels, it's of interest. The trio goes to Namibia in a new two-part Grand Tour special called "The Beach (Buggy) Boys," where they give — you guessed it — beach buggies a spin. Leave it to the renegade motorists to ride out the winter months in the desert. Part one of the special will drop on Amazon Prime December 30, with the second half following the next night for a New Year's Eve debut. So go ahead and dream of bluer skies and hotter rides with The Grand Tour special's trailer, below.