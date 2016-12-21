Seth Meyers Analyzes How Trump’s Tweets Contribute to Your General Feeling That Every Day Is Like Game of Thrones’ Battle of the Bastards
Twitter is our main source of intel about the president's geopolitical plans, somehow.
In a new segment Tweetin' With the Prez, Late Night analyzes how Donald Trump has repeatedly taken to Twitter to discuss precarious incidents of massive international importance, while at the same time formulating a plan to eschew daily press briefings during his presidency. You know, press briefings, where the president traditionally fills the rest of America in about those exact incidents? This segment should come with a paper bag for you to hyperventilate into. Then maybe later you can fill the bag with all your hopes and dreams of a president who does not handle the nation's business on social media, and throw it right into the river.