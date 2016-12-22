Seth Meyers Takes a Closer Look at Climate Change Under Trump, and Concludes Our Planet is Done for

Donald Trump has doubled down on his disbelief in climate change, so Seth Meyers put the president-elect's environmentalism through Late Night's "Closer Look." Meyers says Trump has hired a crack team of clowns to lead the nation's energy policy: Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt and former Texas Governor Rick Perry. Pruitt is an oil and gas ally, and a Daily Beast report found that Perry nearly failed his college science courses, including one class called "Meat" on his transcript. "How do you get a D in meat?" Seth asked. "Are you a Chipotle?" And then there's Ivanka Trump, who had hopeful meetings with two environmental heavyweights, Leonardo DiCaprio and Al Gore. "She met with Leonardo DiCaprio first, and then Al Gore. That is the wrong order!" Seth said, suggesting it's akin to following up a hot fudge sundae with a cold bag of peas. "So, just to recap: 2016 was the hottest year on record, Donald Trump won the presidency, and on top of that the Chicago Cubs won the World Series," the comedian said. "I'm pretty sure that's three out of the four horsemen of the apocalypse right there. If Dirty Grandpa wins Best Picture at the Oscars, we're done for."