Watch Sheryl Crow and Garth Brooks Honor James Taylor at the Kennedy Center
Shower the people with expertly performed folk covers.
While your body recovers from the pie gauntlet you put it through this weekend and your psyche recovers from, well, you name it, soothe your beleaguered soul with the gentle folk rock of James Taylor, one of this year's Kennedy Center honorees. Among the night's most relaxing performances were Sheryl Crow's cover of Taylor's "Fire and Rain" and Garth Brooks's performance of "Shower the People." Sheryl Crow's voice combined with James Taylor's tunes create an unprecedented easygoing mellowness that's basically a hammock for your brain. Rock on.