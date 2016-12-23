Bryan Fuller Says He’s Trying to Cook Up a Silence of the Lambs Mini-Series to Follow Hannibal
Consider your bouche amused.
They might honestly run out of kinds of food before they exhaust all the narrative possibilities inherent in Hannibal Lecter. "Episode 900: Um, Just An Egg Salad Sandwich Or Something? Maybe It Has Eyeballs In it?" Ever since NBC canceled Hannibal last summer, Fannibals have been slavering to see more of Mads Mikkelsen's arch serial killer in the kitchen. According to the show's creator Bryan Fuller, while the third season of Hannibal might end up being its last, he's still working on the good doctor's return, this time in a hypothetical miniseries based on Thomas Harris's Silence of the Lambs novel, the second in the Hannibal quadrilogy. “I think the film adaptation is a perfect film, but there’s a lot of interesting nooks and crannies to explore in a television series. I hope we get to tell the story,” Fuller said on Blumhouse’s "Shock Wave" podcast this week. “I think, ideally for the cast, it would be as a miniseries, here and there. Let’s do 6 to 8 episodes of that, and 6 to 8 episodes over here. And do it as an irregular thing.” Actors, start practicing your Buffalo Bill dance now.