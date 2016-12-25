Former Wham! Singer and Solo Artist George Michael Dead at 53

Former Wham! member and solo artist George Michael is dead at 53, according to a statement from his publicist. "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," the singer's rep told BBC news. Michael's manager Michael Lippman has stated that the cause of death was "unexpected" heart failure; no foul play is suspected.

The British singer, songwriter, and producer formed Wham! with his friend Andrew Ridgeley in 1981; the group went on to produce pop hits like "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," and "Everything She Wants" and make Michael into a teen idol. Michael's solo career, which produced hits like "Faith" and the then-controversial "I Want Your Sex," brought him more accolades, including a Grammy win for his duet with Aretha Franklin, "I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)." Though Michael made headlines later in his career for personal struggles, including numerous drug arrests and an incident of lewd conduct after which Michael came out as gay, he spent much of his time supporting charitable causes and became a vocal supporter of AIDS prevention and gay rights.