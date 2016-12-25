Spend Your Christmas Day With Beyoncé, Erykah Badu, and Christina Aguilera (or, at Least, Someone Who Sounds a Lot Like Them)
[<em>Intense Christina Aguilera buildup</em>] Heyyyyyyyyyy!
Rejoice in these festive holiday impersonations of your favorite female singers, for Christmas parodies only come but once a year. YouTuber Jade Novah has spent what must have been every day since last December cultivating her vocal impressions, and her faux Beyoncé is dead on: If Bey were to drop a digital Christmas album with no warning, you'd eat it up like so much Christmas ham your uncle accidentally dropped under the table. Everyone would. In the meantime, enjoy Keyonce's take on the holidays in Slay Bells.