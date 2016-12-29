Latest News from Vulture

14 mins ago

The Story Behind That Striking Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Photograph

"Her daughter was really mesmerized by her mother always."

1:27 p.m.

Postcards From the Edge Was Carrie Fisher’s Perfect Mother-Daughter Opus

It's the best movie about adoring your mother, but occasionally feeling sucked into her orbit.

1:06 p.m.

One of 2016’s Most Effective Comic-Book Panels Features Just a Door and Some Text

It's from the benefit comic Love Is Love.

12:58 p.m.

29 Very Black Things That Happened on TV in 2016

Beyoncé's Super Bowl performance, Atlanta's Juneteenth episode, and so much more.

11:53 a.m.

Billie Lourd Fondly Recalls the Time Her Grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, Tried to Scare Her From Acting

"She looked at me so earnestly with her hands crossed in her lap and was like, Are you sure you still want to be an actress, dear?"

10:53 a.m.

Revisit Carrie Fisher’s 1978 SNL Monologue Tailored for Star Wars Nerds

With a little help from Obi-Wan Kenobi.

10:39 a.m.

Want to Watch Some Denzel? Here’s a Streaming Guide to All 45 of His Movies

He has kept from becoming a self-parody, never trading Oscar cachet for big paydays.

10:38 a.m.

Trump Inauguration Director Brushes Off Performer Concerns, Accurately Explaining, ‘It’s Not Summer Jam’

"You know, this is not Woodstock."

10:31 a.m.

George Michael’s ‘Freedom ’90’ Is an All-Time Power Song

It's one of those things that can get you out of bed, shake you out of a depression, take you from good to great, from inspired to exalted.

10:00 a.m.

Rogue One’s Alan Tudyk on Playing K-2SO, Writing His Own Lines, and Peeing in Stilts

"The stilts were a pain in the ass to take off."

Load More