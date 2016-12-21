Here’s How Suicide Squad, a Bad Movie, Could Still Win an Oscar

Time is running out for 2016 to pull any more tricks, but 2017 could have a stunner in the works: Suicide Squad could win an Oscar. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released its short list of contenders to take a home the trophy for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Suicide Squad's contouring made the cut. Voting for this award adheres to a process unlike that for the rest of the categories: members of the Makeup Artists and Hairstylists branch attend a special screening of ten minutes from all seven movies and then vote on the three nominees for the Academy's final vote, according to Deadline. See what Harley Quinn and Deadshot are up against, below.

Deadpool

The Dressmaker

Florence Foster Jenkins

Hail, Caesar!

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Help us, literally any other movie on this list ... you're our only hope.