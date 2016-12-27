Superchunk’s Mac McCaughan Sums Up Your 2016 Beautifully With ‘Happy New Year (Prince Can’t Die Again)’

What side of a pile of shit could be considered the bright side? The top, maybe? The front? Superchunk's Mac McCaughan penned and recorded an ode to an odious year on Christmas Eve, so buck up, buttercup. At least Prince cannot die again. McCaughan said he wrote and recorded the song on December 24 "in a moment of trying to look at any possible bright side of the coming new year after the disaster that was this one." So shout out to the racists, misogynists, and anyone else who had the absolute time of their life in 2016. If that group doesn't include you, take comfort in the fact that, if nothing else, at least 2017 can't be exactly like 2016.

<a data-track="Body Text Link: External" href="http://macmccaughan.bandcamp.com/track/happy-new-year-prince-cant-die-again">Happy New Year (Prince Can't Die Again) by Mac McCaughan</a>