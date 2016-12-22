Take a Zen Moment and Watch a Dauntingly Efficient Saturday Night Live Set Change
From cold open to monologue in two-and-a-half minutes.
It must be very stressful to manage the sets for Saturday Night Live, but viewed from a comfortable distance, there's something calming in watching people who are very good at their jobs do them very quickly, and very well. The show shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the set change between the cold open and opening monologue from last Saturday's episode, which takes about two-and-a-half minutes. The walls come down. The camera swivels. The props are shuffled back to their homes. Everything we construct will eventually be dismantled, but oh, what beauty there is in change itself. Happy holidays.