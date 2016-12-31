TCM Will Air a 24-Hour Debbie Reynolds Movie Marathon in January, So Go Ahead and Call Off Work Now

You have all that unused vacation time. Why not put it towards the memory of one Ms. Debbie Reynolds? Turner Classic Movies joins networks like Logo and ABC in celebrating the career highlights of the late, great musical star, announcing a full 24 hours of Debbie Reynolds movies to be aired on Friday, January 27. TCM Remembers Debbie Reynolds kicks off at 6 a.m. EST, but you have a few weeks to methodically push back your wake-up time, so you'll be fine. You might also want to limber up those knees in the interim too. You don't want them locking up on you during Singin’ In The Rain (scheduled to air at 6 p.m.) or The Unsinkable Molly Brown (8 p.m.). You can read the full film schedule below, then go ahead and plan your romantic, familial and financial obligations accordingly:

6 a.m. It Started With A Kiss (1959)

7:45 a.m. Bundle Of Joy (1956)

9:30 a.m. How The West Was Won (1963)

12:30 p.m. The Tender Trap (1955)

2:30 p.m. Hit The Deck (1955)

4:30 p.m. I Love Melvin (1953)

6 p.m. Singin’ In The Rain (1952)

8 p.m. The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964)

10:30 p.m. The Mating Game (1959)

12:30 a.m. The Catered Affair (1956)

2:15 a.m. The Singing Nun (1965)

4 a.m. How Sweet It Is! (1968)