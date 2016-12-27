T.I.’s Wife, Tiny, Reportedly Filed for Divorce
The couple married in 2010 and have three children together.
After six years of marriage, three children, and one VH1 reality show, T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Cottle-Harris are reportedly splitting. According to TMZ, Tiny filed for divorce in Georgia. The couple married in 2010 and had two sons and one daughter together. Their show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which premiered in 2011 and aired for five seasons, followed T.I.'s and Tiny's careers in the music industry and their relationship. Though T.I.'s place in hip-hop royalty is more widely known, Tiny received a Grammy for her writing credit on TLC's "Scrubs" and manages teen girl group OMG. There were rumors of trouble between the two last fall when a picture surfaced of Tiny posing with T.I. adversary Floyd Mayweather in a Halloween picture. The rapper and the boxer had a highly publicized public brawl in Las Vegas back in 2014.