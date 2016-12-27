T.I.’s Wife, Tiny, Reportedly Filed for Divorce

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

After six years of marriage, three children, and one VH1 reality show, T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Cottle-Harris are reportedly splitting. According to TMZ, Tiny filed for divorce in Georgia. The couple married in 2010 and had two sons and one daughter together. Their show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which premiered in 2011 and aired for five seasons, followed T.I.'s and Tiny's careers in the music industry and their relationship. Though T.I.'s place in hip-hop royalty is more widely known, Tiny received a Grammy for her writing credit on TLC's "Scrubs" and manages teen girl group OMG. There were rumors of trouble between the two last fall when a picture surfaced of Tiny posing with T.I. adversary Floyd Mayweather in a Halloween picture. The rapper and the boxer had a highly publicized public brawl in Las Vegas back in 2014. 