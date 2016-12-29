Todd Fisher Posted an Illustrated Tribute to His Sister Carrie and Their Mother, Debbie Reynolds

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher had a rollicking, fabled mother-daughter love story. In the wake of their deaths, Todd Fisher — Fisher's brother, Reynolds's son — posted a touching illustration of both women heading to the afterlife in an embrace. They're both in their most iconic costumes: Fisher, dressed in Princess Leia's white cloak with her signature buns, and Reynolds in her Singin' in the Rain raincoat. "This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I will miss them both so much. Love is everlasting," Todd tweeted Thursday afternoon. The drawing came courtesy of Georgia artist Ricky LaChance, who initially shared it only on his private Facebook page. When he read that Reynolds was so heartbroken over her daughter's death, he decided to share it widely. On Facebook, LaChance wrote that he was asked why he chose to show Debbie in her raincoat. "I love her in Singin' in the Rain," he posted. "It made me feel joy."

This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting pic.twitter.com/AeIVGaGl9k — Todd Fisher (@tafish) December 29, 2016