Tony-Winning Actor George S. Irving Dead at 94
The character actor played the Heat Miser in the Rankin/Bass Christmas movies.
Tony Award-winning actor George S. Irving passed away Monday at age 94, Deadline reports. Famous for gruff, crotchety characters, Irving made his debut on Broadway in the chorus of Oklahoma!, and went on to perform in Call Me Mister, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, and Irene — for which he won a Tony Award for starring opposite Debbie Reynolds. (Coincidentally, that production also featured a 15-year-old Carrie Fisher, who also died this week.) In 1972, Irving took home a Drama Desk Award for his role in Gore Vidal's political satire An Evening with Richard Nixon and.... Irving also had a successful run as a voice actor, voicing the irascible Heat Miser in Rankin/Bass' stop-motion Christmas movies The Year Without A Santa Claus and A Miser Brothers’ Christmas. In 2008, Irving received the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre. He is survived by two children and three grandchildren.