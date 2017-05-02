The New Transformers: The Last Knight Trailer Goes Boom

Oh, man, world. Are you ready for Transformers: The Last Knight? Because there is a lot of crazy going on in the fifth installment of Michael Bay’s enduring film franchise about bots fighting bots and bots fighting people, as evidenced by this freshly released Super Bowl trailer (a smashing fit). And we have questions. Why is Optimus Prime floating in space as a decaying husk? Why, when Optimus awakens and returns to our terrestrial home, is he fixing to give our beloved Bumble Bee a beat-down? What is that giant exploded planet thing doing so close to Earth? And can they please cool it with the creepy, mystical music? Maybe we’ll get answers. Or maybe we will just get maximum doses of Bay’s signature effects, which are so technologically intensive they overload and shut down the servers at Industrial Light & Magic (true story, according to Bay).

Mark Wahlberg returns for The Last Knight, reprising his role from Age of Extinction to join franchise star Josh Duhamel. That’s right, franchise star Josh Duhamel, who has been in more Transformers movies than Wahlberg, Megan Fox, or even Shia LaBeouf. In Transformers, leading men may come and go, but Josh Duhamel is forever.