Trump Inauguration Director Brushes Off Performer Concerns, Accurately Explaining, ‘It’s Not Summer Jam’
"You know, this is not Woodstock."
Booking acts for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration next month has become an ongoing debacle, with many singers giving the event a hard pass and one of the three groups currently scheduled to perform experiencing an internal schism about the decision. At least one member of Trump's camp, however, wants to make it clear that America's Got Talent's Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Radio City Rockettes (whether or not they all want to perform) are exactly who Trump wanted to play the inauguration the whole time. "You know, this is not Woodstock. It’s not Summer Jam. It’s not a concert. It’s not about celebrities. As Donald Trump tweeted himself, it’s about the people. That’s what we’re concentrated on," Boris Epshteyn, inaugural committee communications director, told CNN. "The Rockettes represent the American people. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir represents the American people. And that’s what we’re concentrating on." Seems like Summer Jam should go ahead and book the Mormon Tabernacle Choir now, if they want to really blow the inauguration right out of the water.