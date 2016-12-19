This Twin Peaks Teaser Is Just David Lynch Eating a Damn Fine Doughnut
Gordon Cole is back!
Aside from the extensive cast list, we know very little about what will happen in the Twin Peaks revival when the series returns to Showtime in the second quarter of 2017. The latest promo for the show, which simply features David Lynch in character as FBI chief Gordon Cole eating a doughnut, isn't going to tell us that much more. Except maybe that there'll be a lot of doughnuts in Lynch and Mark Frost's series when it returns. When do we get a similar teaser that's just Kyle MacLachlan drinking coffee?