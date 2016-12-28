Donald Trump Meant to Quote Wayne’s World in This Tweet — NOT!

Twitter spent this morning spinning straw into gold, or rather straw into slightly nicer, less manure-soaked straw, after Donald Trump tweeted a "NOT" joke in response to what he perceives to be President Obama's treatment of him. Depending on your age, the "NOT" joke might generally call to mind the early '90s, the last era in which its usage saw popularity, specifically by the excellent metalheads of the 1992 comedy Wayne's World.

Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks.Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

And so, a national riff was born.

in an homage to Wayne and Garth, Trump's next tweets will include "Ex-squeeze me? Baking powder?" and "asphinctersayswhat" — Gheorghe T. Blog (@gheorghetheblog) December 28, 2016

@realDonaldTrump the 90s called and want their teenage slang back. pic.twitter.com/e3b0wNmTTj — Adam Mordecai (@advodude) December 28, 2016

Trump is using NOT! in his tweets because Wayne's World was on TNT last night. — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) December 28, 2016

Others, perhaps America's youth, found the tweet reminiscent of the 2006 film Borat, which contains a scene in which Sacha Baron Cohen's bumbling Kazakhstani reporter learns the structure and timing crucial to the telling of a "NOT!" joke. We guess Trump's tweet was actually perfect, if you think about it, since everyone is now such having such a great time with it. Again, deeply, deeply not.

Also, bringing back the "not" joke. Very retro. https://t.co/2pHLToEwJl — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 28, 2016

Really excited for T®ump to move from the "BORAT references" phase of his administration to the "AUSTIN POWERS references" phase. — Mr. Clinkscale (@MistorResistor) December 28, 2016