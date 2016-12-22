Watch a Phantasmagorical Mash-up of School of Rock, Cats, and Phantom, and Start to Question What Is Real
All the Andrew Lloyd Webber shows on Broadway united into one.
There are three Andrew Lloyd Webber shows currently open on Broadway: School of Rock, which is about kids learning about music; Phantom of the Opera, which is about chandeliers; and Cats, which is about cats. This morning, Good Morning America hosted a mash-up of all three shows at once, in what can only be described as the most absurd Glee scene that never aired. This spring, Sunset Boulevard will return to Broadway, bringing Andrew Lloyd Webber up to a total of four shows running at once. Hopefully that gives GMA an excuse to restage this Dadaist dreamscape and also add Glenn Close.