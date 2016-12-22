Big Freedia’s ‘Make It Jingle’ Video Has Everything: Booties, Ugly Sweaters, and an All That Cast Member
You already snooooooow!
In a sparkling, ice-covered sea of Christmas albums, Big Freedia's A Very Big Freedia Christmazz truly stands heads and booties above the rest. Every holiday season is a chance to establish a new holiday tradition, so instead of taking your grandma caroling or remembering to pick your brother up at the train station, let yours be watching All That's Lori Beth Denberg get stabbed in an elevator knife fight and DC Pierson eat fistfuls of shrimp out of a fanny pack in Big Freedia's festive booty-shaking video for "Make It Jingle." 'Tis the season to be queen.