Lost City of Z Trailer: Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, and Tom Holland Explore the Range of Human Facial Hair
Tom Holland, meet moustache.
Well, here's your first look at what Charlie Hunnam was doing in Colombia instead of writing letters to his girlfriend back home. In The Lost City of Z, based on the nonfiction book of the same title, Charlie Hunnam plays Percy Fawcett, a Brit who gets obsessed with locating a civilization deep in the Amazon in the early 1900s. And like all good turn-of-the-century explorer narratives, he has a "devoted wife" played by Sienna Miller at home, as well as mustachioed partners in his son played by Tom Holland and partner played by Robert Pattinson. Ah, the spectrum of facial hair explored in this movie! Now that's the true expedition.