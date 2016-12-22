Lost City of Z Trailer: Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, and Tom Holland Explore the Range of Human Facial Hair

Good luck getting Michael Fassbender to pencil in time to fuss around with some Jedi lightsabers!

Michael Fassbender Was Too Busy for a Part in The Force Awakens

12:59 p.m.

Watch a Phantasmagorical Mash-up of School of Rock, Cats, and Phantom, and Start to Question What Is Real

All the Andrew Lloyd Webber shows on Broadway united into one.