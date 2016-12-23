Watch James Franco Play a Not-Gay-Anymore Gay Man in the I Am Michael Trailer
Also starring Zachary Quinto as his annoyed boyfriend.
Gay-until-the-bedroom James Franco has a new movie coming out exploring the question of gay male sexuality. In I Am Michael, Franco plays Michael Glatze, a former gay activist and co-founder of YGA magazine (Young Gay America) who has a come-to-Jesus moment and renounces homosexuality. The movie is another collaboration between Franco and director Justin Kelly, who made King Cobra, another ripped-from-the-headlines story where Franco plays a gay porn producer/murderer. I Am Michael, which comes out in limited release and VOD January 27, is based on a New York Times Magazine profile on Glatze. Zachary Quinto stars as his beleaguered former partner and Emma Roberts plays Franco's new lover trying to pin down his sexuality. Art meets life in so many ways.