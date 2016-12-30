King Bach’s Fences Parody Sends Up Everything But the Fences. Those, He Treats With Respect.
Now with more fences and more snot.
Hoo boy, you better not try this nonsense if you are a character in Fences. Denzel Washington's adaptation of the August Wilson play about a patriarch who demands respect — Do you hear me?! — has gotten a parody that is utterly devoid of it. The video, from erstwhile Vine star King Bach (née Andrew Bachelor), doesn't hold much as sacred — not the booming speeches, not the mixed metaphors, not even Viola Davis's face as it foams with snot. There is, however, one element of Fences that King Bach's parody keeps dear: fences. Because someone's got to take care of that gopher problem somehow.