See a Sneak Peek of Rick and Morty’s Long-Awaited Third Season
Rick's not letting Morty stay in school in the storyboard-only clip.
Though Adult Swim has yet to announce a premiere date for the much-anticipated third season of Rick and Morty, fans can brighten those end-of-the-worst-year-ever blues with a voiced storyboard clip from an upcoming episode. What the video lacks in finished animation it makes up for in colorful language, talk of foreskin, and mad-science-driven adventure — perhaps too much adventure considering the protagonists' reaction at the end of the sneak peek. It's been over a year since the second season aired on the late-night channel, but if you're looking for another taste of the critically acclaimed Dan Harmon–led cartoon, check out the improvised mini-episode the cast did for Vulture last summer, here.