The First Look of A&E’s Escaping the KKK Will Likely Give You the Heebie-Jeebies
"Nowadays it's protecting your race and protecting your people."
A&E's upcoming Ku Klux Klan docu-series has been met with a tepid response in recent weeks, so much so that the network decided to change the title from Generation KKK to Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America to alleviate people's concerns that the Klan would be glorified in the series. Although the eight-part television event follows several families involved with the infamous organization "and efforts to help some members of those families extricate themselves from the hate group," the official first look specifically focuses on the Howard family in Mississippi — the father, Stephen, wants his teenage daughter, Maggie, to be the first female imperial wizard of the KKK, even though she's, um, not particularly keen on doing that. Smart girl! Escaping the KKK is set to premiere on January 10.