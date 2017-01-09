New The Good Fight Trailer: Don’t You Dare Take Diane Lockhart’s Retirement Money
Things will get nasty.
Are you ready for the return of Diane Lockhart and Lucca Quinn? Months after The Good Wife aired its slap-tastic series finale, CBS has started to tease its spinoff series The Good Fight, and, damn, things are looking dramatic as ever. In the latest trailer, we see how Diane Lockhart gets her savings stolen out from under her in a Madoff-like scheme, which means, of course, that we're all in for some prime Christine Baranski scowling. Forced out of her old firm, Lockhart teams up with her goddaughter, played by Rose Leslie, and Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at one of Chicago’s preeminent law firms to start anew. Delroy Lindo, Sarah Steele, Justin Bartha, Erica Tazel, Paul Guilfoyle and the goddess Bernadette Peters fill out the rest of the cast. The Good Fight is set to premiere on February 19 on CBS All Access.