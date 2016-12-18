Diane Lockhart’s Back to Work in the First Trailer for The Good Fight

Are you ready for the return of Diane Lockhart and Lucca Quinn?! Months after The Good Wife aired its slap-tastic series finale, CBS has released the first trailer for its spinoff series The Good Fight, and, damn, things are looking ever-so dramatic for the group of lawyers. Though only clocking in at a half-minute, we're still able to get some pearls of wisdom from Diane in and out of the courtroom — "You don't go on instinct. You wait, you listen, you watch. Eventually everyone reveals themselves" — with some good ol' fashioned sex appeal thrown in for good measure. As previously reported, the drama picks up a year after The Good Wife's final episode and centers around "an enormous financial scam that has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, while simultaneously wiping out her mentor and godmother Diane Lockhart's savings." Forced out of their firm, Lockhart & Lee, they join Lucca Quinn at one of Chicago’s preeminent law firms to start anew. The series — lead by the fierce and "nasty" trio of Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, and Rose Leslie — is set to premiere on February 19 on CBS All Access.