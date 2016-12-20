The First Trailer for The Emoji Movie Is, What’s the Word ... [Thinking Emoji]
That emoji looks pretty tired.
So, we hate to break it to you, but there's absolutely no plot or anything substantial in this first trailer for the upcoming The Emoji Movie. For all we know, the movie is just a 90-minute monologue delivered by a monotonous "meh" emoji voiced by Steven Wright. (Just kidding: It's actually about an exuberant emoji who's created without a filter and wants to be "normal.") Why are you so meh, emoji? Don't you want people to see your movie?!? The film — which also features voices by James Corden, Ilana Glazer, and T.J. Miller — will make its way into theaters in August.