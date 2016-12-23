Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:31 p.m.

Captain Marvel is Apparently a Fan of Brie Larson, Who'll Play Her in a Film

And Brie Larson is a fan of the comic in which she is depicted. Meta!

Yesterday at 10:03 p.m.

Vin Diesel Harassed an Interviewer on Camera, and Shockingly She Did Not Like It

"At the time I did not know how to react, but you will see that I was uncomfortable, it was not nice that he interrupted my work."

Yesterday at 9:27 p.m.

Carrie Fisher in ICU After Suffering Heart Attack on a Plane, Brother Says

She was on a flight from London to Los Angeles when she went into cardiac arrest.

Yesterday at 9:04 p.m.

Loretta Lynn is Not a Santa Fan; We Have Proof

Watch the 84-year-old country queen tell Mr. Kringle where to stick it.

Yesterday at 8:10 p.m.

Bad Moms 2 is Coming in 2017, Says Kristen Bell

In case you need some ha ha ha with your ho ho ho.

Yesterday at 7:41 p.m.

Watch Yasiin Bey and Ferrari Sheppard, as Dec. 99th, Perform on The Tonight Show

The duo performed as Dec. 99th in their TV debut.

Yesterday at 4:19 p.m.

A&E Changes the Name of Its Ku Klux Klan Docu-Series to Sound Less Like a Creepy Reality Show

Generation KKK is now Escaping the KKK.

Yesterday at 3:32 p.m.

Amanda Abbington Discusses Playing Newlyweds on Sherlock With Her Now-Ex Martin Freeman

They remain married onscreen as Dr. John and Mary Watson.

Yesterday at 2:52 p.m.

A Close Read of The OA’s Controversial Ending

The show's unsettling climax doesn’t work for everyone, but it serves an important narrative purpose.

Yesterday at 2:14 p.m.

Music to Stay Inside and Enjoy Winter to

The end of the year, and perhaps of this year especially, seems an apt time to review some winter-oriented music of the past.

