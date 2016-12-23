Watch Yasiin Bey and Ferrari Sheppard, as Dec. 99th, Perform on The Tonight Show
The duo performed as Dec. 99th in their TV debut.
As befits a year that feels like the longest on record, here enters a musical duo called Dec. 99th. The pair, also known as Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def) and Ferrari Sheppard, released a self-titled album a few days ago and stopped in at The Tonight Show to play a medley of tracks before wrapping up what Bey has called his "farewell shows" at the historic Apollo Theater in New York's Harlem neighborhood. As with Solange's standout performance a few weeks ago, the Fallon show seems comfortable affording some time, space, and aesthetic freedom to its musical guest here. The results are a little hynotic and mysterious, an intriguing and low-key way to slide into December's end (which is actually on the 31st, not the 99th, no matter what they say).