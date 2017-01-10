The International Baywatch Trailer Has More Jokes and, Praise Be, More Priyanka Chopra
Coming May 19, 2017.
Baywatch seems to be dipping its toes into the very meta waters of 21 Jump Street. After the action-packed first trailer teased the movie that helped get Zac Efron so ridiculously ripped, Baywatch has an international trailer that leans into some self-awareness. Baywatch, starring Efron and Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson, updates the classic TV series to the modern era, which means bigger explosions and cooler outfits. Efron plays a Ryan Lochte–style not-that-smart former Olympian, while Johnson is the dutiful lifeguard intent on restoring the Baywatch brand (how meta!). Alexandra Daddario plays another lifeguard. Priyanka Chopra, who features a lot more heavily in the international trailer — guess who sells movies outside the U.S.! — plays the villain. Baywatch hits theaters May 26, 2017 in the U.S.