Tom Arnold: ‘Watergate Level Journalists’ Have Damning Trump Apprentice Tapes

Last week, comedian Tom Arnold came forward with the information that he has in his possession outtakes from Celebrity Apprentice in which the show’s host, United States President-elect Donald Trump, can be seen and heard “saying the N-word, saying the C-word, calling his son a retard, just being so mean to his own children,” among other delights. Arnold has said he will not release the tapes, which he received from Apprentice producers who meant it as a joke years ago — before anyone thought the perpetrator of such comments would be the president of the United States — because he fears for his own safety and that of his family. And, according to Arnold, those same producers fear the repercussions of the tapes’ release professionally (presumably, there are strict contractual considerations).

Well today, according to The Hollywood Reporter, there are developments: In a series of tweets directed at actor Michael Rapaport (who essentially asked Arnold to step up and release the tapes), Arnold somewhat clarified his position, stating that the content of the tapes was “disgusting but not illegal.” Furthermore, he said, “smart Watergate level journalists are on top of this.” While Arnold does not clarify what that means, exactly, the implication is that a larger story, one with criminal implications, may be developing here.

Read the tweet thread, below, and let us sit back while our comedians and actors increasingly become arbiters of political discourse in this crazy nation/year.

1. I'm going 2 explain cause I know U rode Trump's butt for the 5 yrs it took him 2 confirm Obama's legitimacy. I received tape via program https://t.co/scvnHYpEuV — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

2. Used in our biz 2 prevent piracy. Had a limited time password. When I received no one thought Trump would be Pres. When it became real https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

3. People got scared. Can't blame them. Me & my fam get threatened by Alt Right nuts a lot plus only Billy Bush's career was hurt by "grab https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

4. Her by the pussy" tape. Normally I don't think a persons private life should affect job. Didn't say anything about Natl Enquirer paying https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

5. Off Trumps playmate girlfriends. Plus he'd always been nice to me but he became a bully. John McCain's POW heroism, Cruz's dad killing https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

6. JFK Etc. Not the guy I knew & he was stoking racism. Lying. Basically saying anything to get elected contradicting himself. Then the https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

7. Russian hack happened. That and him lying about releasing his taxes. I knew he'd spoken to Putin 2013 in Moscow during Miss Universe https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

8. Contest from NBC guy that was with him. I shot a movie "produced" by one of his bus partners & Putin pal. Very chatty. This was 2015 so https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

9. Of course he didn't think he was telling tales about what happened in 2013 to a US President. You have to see his taxes. These tapes https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

10. Are disgusting but not illegal. I'm not going to out the little guy but I personally confronted 7 powerful Hollywood people who have https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

11. Everything. They hate me now. Terrible career move but I believe if Russia has something they can blackmail our president with its worth https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

12. The risk to me. Plus I'm a 57 year old father of 1 & 3 yr olds. I want to do all I can so there's a safe America for them. Call me & I https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016

13. Will give you the names of the 7 big shots and you can risk your livelihood and confront them too. All will be reviewed soon. Smart https://t.co/scvnHY836l — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 26, 2016