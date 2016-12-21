Wes Anderson Teases His Stop-Motion Dog Movie with a Little Help From Edward Norton
Edward Norton makes an appearance.
Courtney B. Vance, Frances McDormand, and Yoko Ono have been added to Wes Anderson's dog house. In a promo for a contest benefiting The Film Foundation, the director shared the full cast list for his upcoming pet project, a stop-motion animal movie Isle of Dogs. A reliably eccentric group completes the movie's kennel: Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Greta Gerwig, F. Murray Abraham, Harvey Keitel, Kunichi Nomura, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama, and Koyu Rankin will join Vance, McDormand, Ono, and the previously announced stars (Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Bob Balaban, and Bryan Cranston). The preview — which shows a glimpse of Norton as a dog named Rex — plugs a CrowdRise contest to benefit the non-profit dedicated to film preservation co-founded by Martin Scorsese. The winner of the raffle will get a trip to Isle of Dogs' England set, where they'll see the production first hand and even voice a character in the tale. Next stop, Pawllywood.