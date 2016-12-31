What’s New on Hulu: January 2017

At the beginning of (and during) every month, Hulu adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you'll find our recommendations for January 2017. For more comprehensive coverage of the best titles available on Hulu and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

Amish paradise: Witness

One of those rare mainstream thrillers to push the genre forward, Peter Weir’s 1985 crime drama follows the investigation of a murder in an Amish community without patronizing or exoticizing the people at its center. Starring Harrison Ford (in his only Oscar-nominated role to date) as the big-city Philadelphia detective who looks after a young witness before being forced to integrate himself into Amish society, Witness still resonates with its chilling message of how the specter of violence can penetrate even the most isolated corners of America. Available January 1.

Making beautiful music: The Piano

A mute woman sits on a beach on the rocky shores of New Zealand next to a gigantic hand-crafted piano. It's her only means of communication, but it must remain on the beach unless she can win it back, key by key, from a new owner who demands payment in the form of sexual favors. With an uncommonly perfect cast that includes Holly Hunter, Harvey Keitel, and Anna Paquin, Jane Campion’s haunting feature, winner of multiple Oscars and the Palme d’Or, remains a singular and endearingly odd work of cinematic eroticism. Available January 1.

Moore is less: Where to Invade Next

Michael Moore was never one for subtlety, but his overlooked 2015 documentary carries a more inventive and good-natured spirit than his polemics of yore. Appointing himself as a designated “invader,” Moore travels to countries all over the world — okay, mostly Europe — to study aspects of society he believes the U.S. should steal. This could include anything from the quality of school lunches in France to women’s rights in Tunisia. His main satirical point is that many of these global initiatives governing free society actually originated as American ideas, so why not claim them back? Available January 22.

TELEVISION

January 1

January 2

January 3

January 10

January 16

January 17

January 30

MOVIES

January 1

January 3

January 8

January 9

January 13

January 15

January 19

January 22

January 23

January 27

January 28

