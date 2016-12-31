What’s New on Netflix: January 2017

At the beginning of (and during) each month, Netflix adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you'll find our January 2017 recommendations. For more comprehensive coverage of the best titles available on Netflix and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

A name in neon lights: Boogie Nights

“I’m a star. I am a big, bright, shining star.” If you hear those words and don’t immediately think of Mark Wahlberg’s gigantic member, there is work to be done. A defining film of the 1990s, Paul Thomas Anderson’s exhaustive epic of the porno industry finds miraculous humanity brewing under those chintzy sets, atrocious polyester suits, and nonstop sex scenes. It’s also one of most swaggering movies in recent memory, with plunging cameras and a relentless pacing, so it’s immensely pleasurable to watch. When you’re done, parse through Grantland’s equally exhaustive oral history. Available January 1.

Beatrice dies again: A Series of Unfortunate Events

For fans of the deliciously macabre Lemony Snicket book series, two things are known to be true: V.F.D. is waiting outside all our windows, and author Daniel Handler’s vision was much grander and darker than the (halfway decent) 2004 film adaptation of Snicket could possibly allow. So Netflix is trying again with this new original series, starring Neil Patrick Harris as the sinister Count Olaf, who chases after the three brilliant Baudelaire orphans as they jump between inept guardians. The early trailers indicate that Harris and series creator Mark Hudis have an understanding of the proper gothic-camp tone, and with lavish production design befitting a fantasy epic, we could be in for several years’ worth of dire warnings to “stream something more pleasant.” Available January 13.

Fear and oppression: Under the Shadow

This brilliant horror debut from filmmaker Babak Anvari is The Babadook crossed with the social commentary of Asghar Farhadi. In the waning days of the Iran-Iraq War, a young mother and her precocious daughter are isolated in their Tehran apartment building, where they are menaced by some mysterious bedtime beast. Or is the threat just in their heads? After a certain point, it’s not clear what we should be fearing more: the djinn, which seems determined to snatch up the child, or the Iranian law and order, which would rather prosecute a woman for not wearing a headscarf than figure out what might be chasing her. Available January 7.

TELEVISION

January 1

Real Detective Season 1

January 3

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 11

January 6

Degrassi: Next Class Season 3

Mar de Plastico Season 1

One Day at a Time Season 1

Tarzan and Jane Season 1

January 10

Best Friends Whenever Season 2

We're Lalaloopsy Season 1

January 13

A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 1

Historia de un Clan Season 1

The Investigator: A British Crime Story Season 1

January 15

Señora Acero Season 3

Wartime Portraits Season 1

January 20

Frontier Season 1

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 2

January 21

Bates Motel Season 4

Grami's Circus Show Season 2

January 24

Terrace House: Aloha State Season 1: Part 1

January 27

Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh Season 2

Kazoops! Season 2

January 28

Ripper Street Season 4

MOVIES

January 1

Around the World in 80 Days (2004)

After Innocence

Bee Movie

Boogie Nights

Braveheart

Caddyshack

Collateral Damage

Dreamcatcher

El Dorado

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

HALO Legends

Hugo

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

License to Drive

Nancy Drew

Ocean's Twelve

Superman Returns

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman: The Movie

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Shining

The Perfect Physique

The Rat Race

To Be A Miss

Trudell

V for Vendetta

Vanilla Sky

January 3

Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin'?

January 6

Coin Heist

Growing Up Coy

January 7

Alpha and Omega 7

Miss Sharon Jones!

Under the Shadow

January 9

Best and Most Beautiful Things

Ratchet and Clank

January 10

As I Open My Eyes

Happily Married

Jim Gaffigan: Cinco

January 11

Disney's Alice Through the Looking Glass

January 13

Aquarius

Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women Clinical

It Follows

January 14

Camp X-Ray

Cardboard Boxer

Estar O No Estar

January 15

A Beautiful Now

Hostage to the Devil

Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body

January 16

Flash of Genius

Halloweed

Rezort

January 17

Fatima

Neal Brennan: 3 Mics

Roger Corman's Death Race 2050

January 19

Good Kids

January 20

Papa

Take the 10

January 24

Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy

Gad Gone Wild

Hieronymus Bosch: Touched by the Devil

Kill Command

January 25

Era el Cielo

January 27

iBOY

Shadows of Truth

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

January 30

Antibirth

Swing State

January 31

Bill Burr Stand Up Special