Winter TV 2017 Commitment Calculator: How Many Hours Will You Spend Watching?

Winter is, hands down, the best time of year to make a deep commitment to television. No sane person wants to be outside in subzero temperatures, so the only alternative is to stay indoors and bask in the warm glow of the TV and/or laptop. It’s not so much the season to Netflix and Chill as it is the season to Keep Warm and Netflix On.

So what to watch? It's a trickier question because there are just so many options: new shows with high-profile stars (The Young Pope, The Santa Clarita Diet, Big Little Lies); returning dramas (Scandal, Homeland, Nashville); more reboots and spinoffs (One Day at a Time24: Legacy, The Blacklist: Redemption, The Good Fight); and shows taking their final bows (Girls, BonesSwitched at Birth).

The best way to keep track of everything you plan to consume is Vulture's Winter TV Commitment Calculator. Just choose all the shows you plan to watch, then we'll calculate the number of hours you’ll spend with your eyes fixed on a screen this winter. We’ll leave the purchasing of additional back-up slankets — which may be necessary during this intense time of television — for you to decide yourself.

ABC

  • Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
  • America’s Funniest Home Videos
  • American Housewife
  • The Bachelor
  • Big Fan
  • Black-ish
  • Conviction
  • Designated Survivor
  • Dr. Ken
  • Fresh Off the Boat
  • Grey’s Anatomy
  • How to Get Away With Murder
  • Last Man Standing
  • Match Game
  • Modern Family
  • Once Upon a Time
  • Quantico
  • The Real O’Neals
  • Scandal
  • Shark Tank
  • Speechless
  • To Tell the Truth

Adult Swim

  • Dragon Ball Super

A&E

  • The First 48
  • Nightwatch

Amazon

  • Z: The Beginning of Everything

AMC

  • Humans
  • The Talking Dead
  • The Walking Dead

Animal Planet

  • The Guardians
  • Pit Bulls & Parolees
  • Treehouse Masters

BBC America

  • Planet Earth II

BET

  • Madiba

Bravo

  • First Family of Hip Hop
  • Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce
  • Imposters
  • Real Housewives of Atlanta
  • Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
  • Summer House

CBS

  • 2 Broke Girls
  • The Big Bang Theory
  • Blue Bloods
  • Bull
  • Code Black
  • Criminal Minds
  • Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders
  • Doubt
  • Elementary
  • The Good Fight
  • The Great Indoors
  • Hawaii Five-0
  • Hunted
  • Kevin Can Wait
  • Life in Pieces
  • MacGyver
  • Madam Secretary
  • Man With a Plan
  • Mom
  • NCIS
  • NCIS: Los Angeles
  • NCIS: New Orleans
  • The Odd Couple
  • Pure Genius
  • Scorpion
  • Superior Donuts
  • Survivor
  • Training Day

CMT

  • Nashville
  • Sun Records

Comedy Central

  • The Comedy Jam
  • Detroiters
  • The High Court
  • Idiotsitter
  • Jeff and Some Aliens
  • Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle II
  • Tosh.0
  • Workaholics

Cooking Channel

  • Dinner at Tiffani's
  • Unique Sweets

The CW

  • The 100
  • Arrow
  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
  • The Flash
  • Frequency
  • Jane the Virgin
  • Legends of Tomorrow
  • The Originals
  • Reign
  • Riverdale
  • Supergirl
  • Supernatural
  • The Vampire Diaries

Discovery

  • Alaskan Bush People
  • Diesel Brothers
  • The Wheel

Disney XD

  • Star Wars: Rebels

E!

  • The Arrangement
  • Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian
  • The Royals
  • So Cosmo
  • Total Divas

Esquire

  • Friday Night Tykes

Food Network

  • Ginormous Food
  • Kids Baking Championship
  • Worst Cooks in America

Fox

  • 24: Legacy
  • APB
  • Bob’s Burgers
  • Bones
  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  • Empire
  • Family Guy
  • Gotham
  • Hell’s Kitchen
  • Last Man on Earth
  • Lethal Weapon
  • Lucifer
  • Making History
  • Masterchef Junior
  • The Mick
  • New Girl
  • Rosewood
  • The Simpsons
  • Sleepy Hollow
  • Star

Freeform

  • Beyond
  • The Fosters
  • Shadowhunters
  • Switched at Birth

FX

  • Baskets
  • Legion
  • Taboo

FXX

  • It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
  • Man Seeking Woman

FYI

  • Kiss Bang Love
  • Seven Year Switch
  • Tiny House Nation
  • Unplugged Nation

HBO

  • Big Little Lies
  • Crashing
  • Girls
  • Last Week Tonight
  • The Young Pope

History

  • The Selection: Special Operations Experiment
  • Six

Hulu

  • Harlots
  • The Mindy Project
  • National Treasure
  • The Path
  • Please Like Me

Investigation Discovery

  • Murder Chose Me

IFC

  • Portlandia

Lifetime

  • Bring It!
  • Little Women Atlanta
  • Project Runway Junior
  • The Rap Game
  • Vivica's Black Magic

MTV

  • Are You the One?
  • Teen Mom 2
  • Teen Wolf

National Geographic

  • The Story of God with Morgan Freeman

NBC

  • The Blacklist
  • The Blacklist: Redemption
  • Blindspot
  • Chicago Fire
  • Chicago Justice
  • Chicago Med
  • Chicago P.D.
  • Emerald City
  • The Good Place
  • Grimm
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • Little Big Shots
  • The New Celebrity Apprentice
  • Powerless
  • Saturday Night Live
  • Shades of Blue
  • Superstore
  • Taken
  • This is Us
  • Timeless
  • Trial & Error
  • The Voice
  • The Wall

Netflix

  • Frontier
  • Marvel's Iron Fist
  • One Day at a Time
  • Santa Clarita Diet
  • A Series of Unfortunate Events
  • Voltron: Legendary Defender

Ovation

  • Versailles

Ovation

  • The Haves and Have Nots

PBS

  • Africa's Greatest Civilizations
  • City in the Sky
  • Mercy Street
  • Secrets of the Six Wives
  • Sherlock
  • Spy in the Wild
  • Victoria

POP

  • PSchitt's Creek

Showtime

  • The Affair
  • Billions
  • Homeland

Spike

  • Caraoke Showdown
  • Lip Sync Battle

Starz

  • Black Sails

SyFy

  • The Expanse
  • Face Off
  • Incorporated
  • The Magicians

TBS

  • American Dad
  • Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

TLC

  • My 600-lb Life
  • OutDaughtered
  • Paranormal Lockdown
  • Too Close to Home

TNT

  • The Librarians

The Travel Channel

  • Bizarre Foods
  • Booze Traveler

TruTV

  • Billy on the Street
  • Fameless

TVLand

  • Teachers
  • Throwing Shade

USA

  • Colony
  • Shooter
  • Suits

VH1

  • America’s Next Top Model
  • K. Michelle: My Life
  • Leave it to Stevie

We

  • Ghosts in the Hood
  • L.A. Hair

WGN

  • Outsiders
  • Salem
  • Underground
