In an Attempt to Save 2016, Showtime Has Released the Homeland Premiere Early
Finally, time to find out what happened to Quinn.
Homeland's new season isn't officially set to debut until January 15, but Showtime decided to treat you right, dropping the season premiere on its streaming and on-demand platforms early. All of which means that, yes, you can now finally find out the fate of dear Quinn (Rupert Friend). The premiere picks up several months after the events of season five, with Carrie (Claire Danes) living in yet another foreign locale, Brooklyn. As was previously known, it'll all take place in the wacky, liminal time between the presidential election and the inauguration, something about which you may or may not have some feelings.