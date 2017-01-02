2 Chainz Says He, Too, Declined to Perform at Trump’s Inauguration
"I had to say ‘nah,’ no matter how much money it was."
2 Chainz never scored a White House invitation, but don't think he hasn't scrolled through Instagram, double-tapping photos of other artists rubbing shoulders (and hotline blinging) with President Obama. He's a little hurt by it, but he'll live. Over the weekend, though, the rapper revealed that an invitation (kind of) came, though not from the administration he'd hoped to hear from: Donald Trump's inauguration team reached out to the rapper's management to offer a spot performing at the inauguration. 2 Chainz said that he had to pass: "I know they only doing this because they can’t get nobody else, and they want me to perform for the inauguration," he explained, blunt in hand. "I had to say ‘nah,’ no matter how much money it was. I probably won’t be going to the White House no time soon."