Here Are Your 2017 Golden Globes Winners

It was a night full of surprises Sunday at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. La La Land emerged as the night's big winner, snagging awards in all seven categories it was nominated in and setting a new record for the most Golden Globes won by a film in a year. FX's breakout hit Atlanta also scooped up unexpected victories for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for its creator and star Donald Glover. Other shockers included a lot of love for AMC's mini-series The Night Manager, and Isabelle Huppert besting Natalie Portman and winning Best Actress in a Drama for Elle.

Be sure to check back later for our highs and lows of the night. See the full winners list below:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Lion

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

La La Land

20th Century Women

Sing Street

Florence Foster Jenkins

Deadpool

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Ruth Negga, Loving

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, La La Land

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Dev Patel, Lion

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Best Director, Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Manchester by the Sea

La La Land

Moonlight

Hell or High Water

Nocturnal Animals

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Arrival

Lion

La La Land

Moonlight

Hidden Figures



Best Motion Picture, Animated

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life As a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls

"City of Stars," La La Land

"Faith," Sing

"Gold," Gold

"How Far I'll Go," Moana

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Divines, France

Elle, France

Neruda, Chile

The Salesman, Iran/France

Toni Erdmann, Germany

Best Television Series, Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld



Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Atlanta

Veep

Transparent

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J. Simpson



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Nick Nolte, Graves

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All The Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Lithgow, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Catriona Balfe, Outlander

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish