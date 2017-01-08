Here Are Your 2017 Golden Globes Winners

Awards season is officially in full swing, as the biggest stars in movies in television are out at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. But who will take home the most hardware? Follow along with us as we update this list (with winners in bold) throughout the ceremony.

Best Motion Picture, Drama
Moonlight 
Manchester by the Sea 
Lion 
Hacksaw Ridge 
Hell or High Water

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
La La Land
20th Century Women
Sing Street
Florence Foster Jenkins
Deadpool

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Isabelle Huppert, Elle 
Natalie Portman, Jackie 
Ruth Negga, Loving 
Amy Adams, Arrival 
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Emma Stone, La La Land
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea 
Denzel Washington, Fences 
Joel Edgerton, Loving 
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge 
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Dev Patel, Lion
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea 
Viola Davis, Fences 
Naomie Harris, Moonlight 
Nicole Kidman, Lion 
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Best Director, Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle, La La Land 
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea 
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight 
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge 
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Manchester by the Sea 
La La Land 
Moonlight
Hell or High Water 
Nocturnal Animals

Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Arrival
Lion
La La Land
Moonlight
Hidden Figures

Best Motion Picture, Animated
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life As a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia

Best Original Song, Motion Picture
"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls 
"City of Stars," La La Land 
"Faith," Sing 
"Gold," Gold 
"How Far I'll Go," Moana

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Divines, France
Elle, France
NerudaChile
The Salesman, Iran/France
Toni Erdmann, Germany

Best Television Series, Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Atlanta 
Veep 
Transparent 
Black-ish 
Mozart in the Jungle

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. O.J. Simpson

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot 
Matthew Rhys, The Americans 
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul 
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan 
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Nick Nolte, Graves

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of 
Bryan Cranston, All The Way 
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager 
John Turturro, The Night Of 
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson 
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager 
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson 
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot 
John Lithgow, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things 
Claire Foy, The Crown 
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld 
Catriona Balfe, Outlander 
Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish