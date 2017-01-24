Here Are Your 2017 Oscar Nominees
See who's destined for Oscar glory.
The Oscar nominations are here, and we've got the full list. La La Land leads the pack with 14 nominations, tying Titanic and All About Eve's record for the most nominations received by a single movie, and Moonlight had an impressive showing with eight nominations. The Best Supporting Actress slate is stacked with black actresses, with Viola Davis, Naomie Harris, and Octavia Spencer scoring nominations. And while the critically acclaimed political documentary Weiner was shut out of the Best Documentary race, for the first time, four of the five nominated docs were directed by black filmmakers. Loving and 20th Century Women didn't make the list of nine Best Picture nominations, but both scored single nominations elsewhere (Mike Mills for Original Screenplay, Ruth Negga for Best Actress). And speaking of Best Actress — Meryl Streep just got her 20th nomination. See the full list of nominees below; the winners will be announced on ABC on February 26.
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Best Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Denzel Washington, Fences
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Best Actress
Emma Stone, La La Land
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Dev Patel, Lion
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Best Adapted Screenplay
Moonlight
Arrival
Fences
Lion
Hidden Figures
Best Original Screenplay
Manchester by the Sea
La La Land
Hell or High Water
The Lobster
20th Century Women
Best Foreign Language Film
Toni Erdmann
The Salesman
Land of Mine
Tanna
A Man Called Ove
Best Documentary Feature
O.J.: Made in America
13th
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
Best Animated Feature
Zootopia
Kubo and the Two Strings
The Red Turtle
My Life As a Zucchini
Moana
Best Film Editing
La La Land
Moonlight
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Best Original Song
"City of Stars," La La Land
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)," La La Land
"How Far I'll Go," Moana
"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls
“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story
Best Original Score
La La Land
Lion
Jackie
Moonlight
Passengers
Best Cinematography
La La Land
Moonlight
Arrival
Silence
Lion
Best Costume Design
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Allied
Jackie
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Star Trek Beyond
A Man Called Ove
Suicide Squad
Best Production Design
La La Land
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
Arrival
Passengers
Best Sound Editing
Hacksaw Ridge
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
La La Land
Sully
Best Sound Mixing
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Arrival
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Best Visual Effects
The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Kubo and the Two Strings
Doctor Strange
Deepwater Horizon
Best Short Film, Live Action
Timecode
Silent Nights
La Femme et le TGV
Ennemis Interieurs
Sing
Best Short Film, Animated
Piper
Pearl
Borrowed Time
Blind Vaysha
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Best Documentary, Short Subject
Joe’s Violin
The White Helmets
Extremis
Watani: My Homeland
4.1 Miles