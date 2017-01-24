Here Are Your 2017 Oscar Nominees

The Oscar nominations are here, and we've got the full list. La La Land leads the pack with 14 nominations, tying Titanic's record for the most nominations received by a single movie, and Moonlight had an impressive showing with eight nominations. The Best Supporting Actress slate is stacked with black actresses, with Viola Davis, Naomie Harris, and Octavia Spencer scoring nominations. Anthony Weiner doc Weiner was shut out of the Best Documentary race, but for the first time, four of the five nominated docs were directed by black filmmakers. Loving and 20th Century Women didn't make the list of eight Best Picture nominations, but both scored single nominations elsewhere (Mike Mills for Original Screenplay, Ruth Negga for Best Actress). And speaking of Best Actress — Meryl Streep just got her 20th nomination. See the full list of nominees below; the winners will be announced on ABC on February 26.

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Best Actress

Emma Stone, La La Land

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Dev Patel, Lion

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Best Adapted Screenplay

Moonlight

Arrival

Fences

Lion

Hidden Figures

Best Original Screenplay

Manchester by the Sea

La La Land

Hell or High Water

The Lobster

20th Century Women

Best Foreign Language Film

Toni Erdmann

The Salesman

Land of Mine

Tanna

A Man Called Ove

Best Documentary Feature

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

Best Animated Feature

Zootopia

Kubo and the Two Strings

The Red Turtle

My Life As a Zucchini

Moana

Best Film Editing

La La Land

Moonlight

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Best Original Song

"City of Stars," La La Land

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)," La La Land

"How Far I'll Go," Moana

"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls

“The Empty Chair,” The James Foley Story

Best Original Score

La La Land

Lion

Jackie

Moonlight

Passengers

Best Cinematography

La La Land

Moonlight

Arrival

Silence

Lion

Best Costume Design

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Allied

Jackie

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Star Trek Beyond

A Man Called Ove

Suicide Squad

Best Production Design

La La Land

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

Arrival

Passengers

Sound Editing

Hacksaw Ridge

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

La La Land

Sully

Sound Mixing

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Arrival

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Visual Effects

The Jungle Book

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Kubo and the Two Strings

Doctor Strange

Deepwater Horizon

Best Short Film, Live Action

Timecode

Silent Nights

La Femme et le TGV

Ennemis Interieurs

Sing

Best Short Film, Animated

Piper

Pearl

Borrowed Time

Blind Vaysha

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Best Documentary, Short Subject

Joe’s Violin

The White Helmets

Extremis

Watani: My Homeland

4.1 Miles