What Could This Mysterious, Eerie Sci-Fi Movie From A24 Be About?
Are you there, A24? It's us, Vulture.
After we figure out what the hell A24 has just released, we've got to put a moratorium on these surprise sci-fi drops (looking at you, OA). The studio behind Moonlight, American Honey, and 20th Century Women pushed out a pulsing trailer for a mystery "Untitled" project today. Between alternating images of an Asian couple and a white teen, title cards read: "Beyond reality, realize feeling, Feel bare, Bear witness, Witness Change, Change identity, Identify questions, Question life, Live beyond." The images are stunning — the teen lies motionless on a bed, the adult woman sheds a single tear, and something that looks like an AI pod is suspended in air — but the clip is untitled. Are you there, A24? It's us, Vulture, and we've got lots of questions.