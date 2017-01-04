AARP the Magazine Declares Loving the Most Grown-up Movie for Grown-ups

Loving isn't a movie for the sneaker-wearing hipster intelligentsia. It's a movie for true grown-ups, according to AARP the Magazine. The drama about the interracial couple whose marriage was the basis for a landmark Supreme Court case took the top honor in the 16th annual Movies for Grownups Awards: the Most Grown-Up Movie for Grown-Ups, a.k.a. Best Picture. Fences, Manchester by the Sea, and 20th Century Women also had strong showings. The August Wilson adaptation earned awards for Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, while Annette Bening won Best Actress for 20th Century Women, which won Best Intergenerational Film. Manchester didn't win any acting categories, but it did nab a pair of awards for writer-director Kenneth Lonergan. Forget the Academy Awards' preferential voting or wooing the guilds: AARP Media has a simpler mission, according to its editorial director. “These are the top movies for grownups made by tremendously talented grownups,” Myrna Blyth, AARP the Magazine's senior VP and editorial director said in the release. Noted grown-up Margo Martindale will present the AARP's honors on February 6. See the full list of winners below:

Best Picture: Loving

Best Actress: Annette Bening (20th Century Women)

Best Actor: Denzel Washington (Fences)

Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis (Fences)

Best Supporting Actor: Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Best Director: Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)

Best Screenwriter: Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)

Best Comedy/Musical: La La Land

Breakthrough Achievement: Robert Mrazek (The Congressman)

Best Grownup Love Story: Margo Martindale and Richard Jenkins (The Hollars)

Best Documentary: The Beatles: Eight Days a Week

Best Intergenerational Film: 20th Century Women

Best Buddy Picture: Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie)

Best Time Capsule: Jackie

Best Movie for Grownups Who Refuse to Grow Up: Kubo and the Two Strings

Best Foreign Language Film: Elle (France)