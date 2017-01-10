ABC Delays Return of Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, & HTGAWM For Inauguration Special
The 2017 debut of Shonda Rhimes' line-up has been pushed back to January 26.
Fans of the heavy-hitting Shonda Rhimes-produced TGIT line-up on ABC (that's Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, and How To Get Away With Murder) will have to wait an extra week for their titillating thrills, drama and intrigue. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the network has decided to delay the slated January 19 2017 premiere date for the soaps to January 26 in order to make room for a pre-inauguration 20/20 special America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington. Though the special will not last for the entire block of programming, ABC reportedly wants the shows to debut all together. The network was also adamant that this scheduling change was entirely due to the special and not related to any fictional content, so save those wild speculations about a storyline involving Olivia Pope and a out-of-control inaugural ball for your fanfiction.