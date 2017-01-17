ABC Green Lights Another ShondaLand Pilot, And Yes it Involves Personal Intrigue and the Legal System

If watching so much Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder, and The Catch has prevented you from experiencing human connection unless it’s brought to you by TV super-producer Shonda Rhimes, then today is a good day. ABC has just ordered a pilot for an unnamed legal drama that will be penned by Scandal writer and producer Paul William Davies, and overseen by Rhimes and her ShondaLand sister in arms, Betsy Beers. The show will focus on a collection of green lawyers who work on opposite sides of the system in the Southern District New York Federal Court. Some fight for the defense and others for the prosecution, but they’re all tackling cases with the highest of profiles that have the highest of stakes. Also, their personal lives intersect, and it feels reasonable to assume that means a lot of these people will be sleeping with each other. Rhimes’s next great industry challenge will presumably be getting Earth to spin more slowly so she can add another hour of programming to her TGIT lineup.