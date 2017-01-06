Watch Adam Driver Eavesdrop on Method Man Rapping in this Clip From Paterson
The two luminaries have a chance meeting in a laundromat in Jim Jarmusch's new film.
In Jim Jarmusch movies, the world tends to be alive with possibility — including the possibility of running into Method Man in a Paterson, New Jersey, laundromat. That's an experience Adam Driver's character Paterson has in Jarmusch's new film, Paterson, the beautifully idiosyncratic story of a bus-driving poet in the town that bears his name. Every night, Paterson takes his dog for a walk, and on this particular evening he's drawn toward the sound of an anonymous rapper — the Wu-Tang Clan's Method Man, an experienced actor in his own right — working on some rhymes as he does his laundry. Both men are artists, and the meeting between them is touching in the understated, authentic manner that Jarmusch has made completely his own. Paterson is currently in select theaters and will continue to expand in coming weeks.