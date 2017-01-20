Adele Will Perform at the 2017 Grammys Even After Last Year’s Technical Difficulties
Will it be a Beyoncé duet?
After announcing its first round of performers, the Grammys have dropped the real news you've been waiting for: Adele will perform at the 2017 Grammys. She's up for five awards at this year's show, including Album of the Year, pitted against Beyoncé in nearly every category. Her performance will come just one year after her botched rendition of "All I Ask" at the 2016 Grammys, during which a mishap involving a guitar falling on a piano led to a rather technical-difficulties-plagued Grammys appearance. Now, all we ask is that her comeback be a Beyoncé duet. The 2017 Grammys go down February 12 on CBS.