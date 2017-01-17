Fabulous He, Aladdin Genie James Monroe Iglehart Is Joining Hamilton
He'll play the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson.
The continental army could use a friend like the Marquis. James Monroe Iglehart, who won a Tony playing the Genie in the Broadway adaptation of Aladdin, is heading off to take the dual roles of the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton. Seth Stewart currently plays both parts, which were originated by Tony winner Daveed Diggs. Iglehart, who is also known for playing Coriolanus Burt on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, will give his last Aladdin performance on February 19 and join the cast of Hamilton in mid-April — take that, Titus Andromedon!
I heard some news went out today!— james m. iglehart (@jamesmiglehart) January 17, 2017
What'd I Miss? @HamiltonMusical #AndIfYouDontKnowNowYouKnow pic.twitter.com/XPczLJvYVp